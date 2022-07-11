Structural Heart Devices Market to Witness Major Growth | Medtronic plc; St. Jude Medical, Inc., Braile Biomedica

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently released report by Allied Market Research, titled Global Structural Heart Devices Market Report is designed in a way that helps readers gain complete knowledge of the entire market scenario and is the most profitable sector. Research reports also provide statistically accurate data. It examines the historical accomplishments and recent opportunities present in the global Structural Heart Devices market. Allied Market Research focus on consumption, region, type, application-specific, and competitive composition. The report mainly splits data from each region to analyze major companies, applications, and product types.

A structural heart disease is a non-coronary defect of the heart, thus not affecting the blood vessels in the heart. Most of the structural heart conditions are present since birth (congenital), but these can also be acquired later in life, owing to wear & tear from infection. Advancements in the medical field have replaced the open heart surgical procedures with minimally invasive procedures, such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR).

Rise in incidence of aortic stenosis, introduction of technologically advanced products (such as the Trifecta valve with Glide Technology), and increase in awareness about the benefits and availability of structural heart devices worldwide are major factors that drive the market growth. In addition, increase in number of application areas for repair and replacement devices coupled with its rise in adoption of annuloplasty rings and tissue valves is expected to further fuel this growth. However, stringent approval process and high cost of surgeries restrict the market growth.

Structural Heart Devices Market Segments and Sub-segments:

Structural Heart Devices Market by Key Players: Medtronic plc; St. Jude Medical, Inc., Braile Biomedica, Medical Technology Est., Boston Scientific Corporation; Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova PLC, JenaValve Technology, Inc., and Cryolife, Inc. Other players operating in this market include Corvia Medical, Inc., CardioKinetix, Inc., Biomerics, LLC, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., XELTIS BV, and Comed B.V.

Structural Heart Devices Market by Product: Repair Devices, Replacement Valves

Structural Heart Devices Market by Indication: Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Aortic Valve Stenosis, Others

Structural Heart Devices Market by Age Group: Pediatric, Adults

