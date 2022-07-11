Brindiamo Group Expands Leadership; Adds Beverage Alcohol Industry Veteran James Hewlette
James has the industry experience and acumen to immediately help in all facets of our business, especially expanding our sales globally.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 11, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brindiamo Group, a preeminent consulting firm for the beverage alcohol industry and one of the largest bulk bourbon and whiskey suppliers in the world, announced today the hire of James Hewlette as International Sales Director.
— Jeff Hopmayer, Principal, Brindiamo Group
Hewlette joins Brindiamo from MGP Ingredients, Inc., where he most recently served as the International Beverage Alcohol Sales Manager. Prior to that, Hewlette was the Global Bulk Sales Director at Terresentia Corp. His extensive background in the beverage alcohol industry includes more than 15 years of managing all facets of the bulk whiskey sales cycle, as well as domestic and international customer relations.
"James is an exceptional and natural addition to our team, I could not be more excited to have him joining us,” said Jeff Hopmayer, Founder and Managing Partner at Brindiamo Group. “James has the industry experience and acumen to immediately help in all facets of our business, especially expanding our sales globally.”
Hewlette commented: “Brindiamo is the source of supply for so many brands and works with so many distilleries, it’s exciting to be joining them and leading the sales effort on an international front.”
Hewlette received a Bachelor of Science in human and organizational development, with a minor in economics, from Vanderbilt University, and a master’s in real estate development from Clemson University.
About the Brindiamo Group, LLC
Established in 2012, the Brindiamo Group is a preeminent consulting firm for the beverage alcohol industry and one of the largest bulk bourbon and whiskey suppliers in the world. With over 75 years of combined experience, Brindiamo team members come from extensive entrepreneurial backgrounds and have consulted with countless distilleries, brands and individuals, sharing their expertise and knowledge, developing long-term supply strategies, dynamic liquid sourcing and strategic partnering. From start-ups to seasoned alcohol brands among its clients, Brindiamo Group is helping advance and elevate bourbon throughout the world. BrindiamoGroup.com
