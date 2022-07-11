Photomedicine Market Will Surpass Revenues Worth $7,510.35 Million by 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently released report by Allied Market Research, titled Global Photomedicine Market Report is designed in a way that helps readers gain complete knowledge of the entire market scenario and is the most profitable sector. Research reports also provide statistically accurate data. It examines the historical accomplishments and recent opportunities present in the global Photomedicine market. Allied Market Research focus on consumption, region, type, application-specific, and competitive composition. The report mainly splits data from each region to analyze major companies, applications, and product types.
Photomedicine is the branch of medicine that involves the study of light and its application in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases. Different photomedicine technologies such as laser, fluorescent lamps, and polychromatic polarized light are used for various diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. In photomedicine, light at specific wavelength is used for therapeutic purposes in different fields such as ophthalmology, dermatology, and oncology. In addition, these technologies are also used for various aesthetic purposes such as hair and tattoo removal.
The “Photomedicine Market," size was valued at $4,047.64 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Main Drivers and Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to assist readers in understanding general development. In addition, the report includes restraints and challenges that can serve as stumbling blocks in the path of players. This will help users to make meticulous and business-related informed decisions. Experts also focused on the upcoming business prospects.
Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Photomedicine market report?
Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Photomedicine market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.
Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Photomedicine market, the years measured and the study points.
Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.
Geographic Analysis: This Photomedicine market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.
Photomedicine Market Segments and Sub-segments:
Photomedicine Market by Key Players: Baring Private Equity Asia Limited (Lumenis Ltd.), Angiodynamics, Inc., Apax Partners LLP. (Syneron Medical Ltd.), Biomedical Technology Holdings Limited (Biolitec AG), Colorado Skin and Vein, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PhotoMedex, Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd. (Alma Lasers Ltd.) and Thor Photomedicine Ltd.
Photomedicine Market by Technology: Lasers, Polychromatic Polarized Light, Full Spectrum Light, Dichroic Lamps, Light Emitting Diodes, Fluorescent Lamps
Photomedicine Market by Application: Dermatology, Pain Management, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Wound Healing, Dental Procedures, Aesthetics, Others
KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
• By technology, the lasers segment was the highest contributor to the photomedicine industry in 2020.
• By application, the ophthalmology segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020
• Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
