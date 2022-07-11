Survey: 80% of Shippers Are Demanding Greater Supply Chain Connectivity and Visibility

The market report reveals the rising importance of real-time visibility as essential for shippers, forwarders, and 3PLs to differentiate themselves from their competitors and deliver on customer expectations.

Over half of the respondents to the survey believe that data sharing and collaboration are critical to the health of their supply chain operations.

Clients now expect more cooperation and greater visibility from their vendors, irrespective of their position in the supply chain” — Krenar Komoni, Founder & CEO of Tive