With 6.7% CAGR, Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 11.23 Billion by 2028, Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market is expected to surpass US$ 11.23 Billion by 2028 from at $6.69 billion in 2018 and poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 6.7% from 2019 to 2026, Increasing Number of Technologically Advanced Product Launches to Fuel Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pressure ulcer (PU) treatment market is expected to gain momentum from the rising adoption of innovative wound care devices for tratment. As per the Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality (AHRQ), in the U.S., more than 2.5 million people get affected by pressure ulcers annually. It proves that the increasing geriatric population, coupled with upsurging cases of PU would affect the market positively in the coming years.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast.” The study further states that the pressure ulcer treatment market size is projected to reach USD 11.23 billion by 2028, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 6.69 billion in 2018.





Key industry developments:

April 2019 : Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., a developer of cellular regenerative medicine, was acquired by Smith & Nephew plc, a multinational medical equipment manufacturing company headquartered in the U.K. The total value of the deal was USD 660 million. The acquisition would aid the latter in enhancing the growth of its advanced wound management franchise.

: Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., a developer of cellular regenerative medicine, was acquired by Smith & Nephew plc, a multinational medical equipment manufacturing company headquartered in the U.K. The total value of the deal was USD 660 million. The acquisition would aid the latter in enhancing the growth of its advanced wound management franchise. April 2016: Integra LifeSciences, an integrated medical device company, based in New Jersey, signed an agreement with Vomaris Wound Care, Inc., a provider of microcell battery-powered electricity headquartered in Tempe. This new agreement will provide Integra with the exclusive rights to sell and market the latter’s AMT technology for managing acute and chronic wounds, such as surgical incisional wounds and burns.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 CAGR 6.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 11.23 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 6.69 billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 115





Driver

Rising Patent Pool Worldwide to Augment Growth

In the 20th century, a pressure ulcer was considered to be one of the costliest and the most physically debilitating complications. Factors, such as mobility problems, sedentary lifestyle, advancing age, and other similar health issues are mainly responsible for surging the incidence of PU worldwide. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) declared that in 2018, the prevalence of pressure ulcers in Ethiopia, Turkey, and Brazil was 16%, 10.4%, and 12.7%, respectively. This indicates that there is a large patient pool seeking medical help across the globe. In addition to that, rising healthcare expenditure in the developing economies, as well as increasing awareness campaigns regarding the availability of various treatment options, would fuel the pressure ulcer treatment market growth during the forthcoming years.





Regional Analysis-

Rising Improvements in Healthcare Facilities to Favor Growth in North America

North America acquired USD 2.75 billion pressure ulcer treatment market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the rising number of novel product launches, improvements in healthcare facilities, and expensive nature of products. Europe is set to remain in the second position on account of the increasing prevalence of PU and the rising aging population.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase a higher CAGR because of the growing patient pool suffering from pressure ulcers. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), for instance, stated that, at present, the old population in this region is rising at a fast pace. If this persists, then one in four people in Asia Pacific will be above the age of 60 years by 2050. It would open doors to multiple growth opportunities in the near future.

Wound Care Dressings Segment to Lead Owing to their Higher Adoption

In terms of product type, the market is divided into wound care dressings, wound care devices, and others. Amongst these, the wound care dressings segment held 64.9% PU treatment market share in 2018 and is set to lead throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to their increasing adoption amongst the masses. They are the primary treatment option and help in speeding up the healing process.





Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Ulcer Type Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4 By Product Type Wound-care Dressings Antimicrobial Dressing

Foam Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Other Dressings Wound-care Devices

Others By End Users Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings





Competitive Landscape-

Smith & Nephew Acquires Osiris While Integra Signs Agreement with Vomaris

The market consists of numerous big, small, and medium enterprises. They are mainly focusing on the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to boost sales and gain more revenue.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most reputed companies present in the pressure ulcer treatment market. They are as follows:

Cardinal Health

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast Corp

Tissue Regenix

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group Plc

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

3M

Other prominent players





