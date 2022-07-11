Organic Feed Market was Valued Around US$ 7.2 Bn in 2022, and is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of More than 7.7% from 2022 – 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The organic feed market in America is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2022, which accounts for around 24% of the global total. We can expect to see a continued growth in sales of cereals and grains over the next few years. The demand for Europe organic feed is expected to grow at 7.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organic feed market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.7%, reaching a valuation of US$ 14.3 Bn by 2032.



Conventional feed contains high amounts of chemicals that hamper the quality of meat when consumed by animals on a daily basis. Long term consumption of such meat as results in severe health disorders. In order to overcome this issue, manufacturers are developing organic feed that does not contain any chemical additives. Animals feeding on such feed offer meat that has high nutritional value, flavor and low fat content.

In order to fulfill rising demand for organic food products key players are focusing on organic livestock farming and adopting farming practices to eradicate health concerns. These factors are expected to propel the demand for organic feed. Consumers are well aware about the downside of consuming non-organic meat and are willing to spend on healthy alternatives in order to maintain good health.

Organic feed variants are well developed in North America and Europe due to development in technologies and consumer willingness to spend on organic feed. Asia Pacific is expected to open doors to many opportunities due to abundance of cereals and grains that can form major source of organic feed.

“Increasing demand for organic animal-derived ingredients in functional food products, along with growing preference for sustainably manufactured animal feed to preserve animal health will augment the growth in the market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Sales of organic feed are expected to increase at 6.6% and 6.3% in North America and the Latin America, respectively, through 2032.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 17% market share during the assessment period.

The Europe organic feed market is expected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn.

By livestock, demand in the poultry segment will increase at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2032.

Based on ingredient type, sales of cereals and grains will continue gaining traction over the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

Key organic feed manufacturers are focusing on research & development to offer different products with no chemical additives. Key players are collaborating and developing new product lines to penetrate untapped markets. For instance:

New Barn Organics partnered with NestFresh Eggs on its first egg products, the collaboration makes sure that the brand's deep dedication to superior organic products remains the utmost priority of the brand.





Key players:

Conagra Brands, Inc

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ardent Mills LLC

Spectrum Essentials

Flour Farm's

Let's Do Organic

Bob's Red Mill

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global organic feed market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Organic Feed by Ingredient Type (Cereals and Grains, Oil Seeds, Others (Pulses), By Livestock (Poultry, Pigs, Aquatics Animals, and Pets), By Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mash), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA).

Organic Feed Market By Category

By Ingredient Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oil Seeds

Others (Pulses)





By Livestock:

Poultry

Pigs

Aquatics Animals

Pets

By Form:

Pellets

Crumbles

Mash





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfil the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalogue of more than 500 reports about the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

