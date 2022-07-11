Feminine Hygiene Products Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues By 2031

Feminine Hygiene Products Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market players in the feminine hygiene products market are becoming price-competitive whilst retailers are enabling home delivery of feminine hygiene products market amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The market is significantly driven by the rising awareness among women to maintain a hygienic lifestyle. Moreover, consumption of these products is growing among some transgender men and the genderqueer (non-binary) population. Thus, manufacturers have also increased R&D investments to launch innovative products for vaginal care and general hygiene.

Overview of Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market

Feminine hygiene products refer to sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, panty liners, period panties, and menstrual cups. Eventually, the product types available in the market increased and several other products such as intimate washers and cleaners, hair removal products, vaginal creams, feminine wipes, hygiene breathable films, and adult diapers were launched.

Increase in Awareness about Sanitation and Hygiene to Drive Product Demand

Rising demand for products such as tampons and panty liners in developed countries is driving the feminine menstrual hygiene market. Menstrual care products account for around 30%-35% of the global feminine menstrual hygiene market. The rise in the disposable income of women around the globe has enabled them to invest in vaginal hygiene. Today, many working women refrain from using soap for maintaining vaginal hygiene. They invest in wipes, intimate wash, and hair removal to maintain the PH balance of the vaginal area and keep themselves safe from infections.

Lucrative Opportunities for Market Players in Eco-Friendly and Organic Feminine Hygiene Products

Conventional napkins contain several synthetic products such as rayon dioxin, allergy-provoking metal dyes, and highly processed wood pulp which are responsible for allergies, infection, and inflammation. Some of these chemicals have proven to be carcinogenic after long-term use. Health issues caused by sanitary napkins, and increasing environmental concerns are factors negatively affecting the global feminine hygiene products market. Demand among women for cloth sanitary pads, and pads made from organic materials & biodegradable products is increasing in order to reduce health hazards caused by irritants, dyes, and harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins or tampons. This presents a lucrative opportunity for vendors to strengthen their market position through the development of premium and innovative products in this segment.

Gradual Shift in Demand for Menstrual Cups and Tampons

Based on product type, the menstrual products segment holds the highest share of the global feminine hygiene products market. Under this segment, sanitary pads & napkins have the highest demand followed by tampons. These are the most commonly used feminine hygiene products across the globe. Consumers in Asia Pacific still prefer sanitary pads, whereas Americans are gradually shifting to tampons and menstrual cups. Nevertheless, it is witnessed that women in developing countries have started buying menstrual cups, period panties, etc., mostly online.

Easy Availability of Traditional Products to Fuel Demand; Organic Products to Gain Prominence

In terms of category, the conventional segment captured a significant share of the market due to the wide availability of synthetic and traditional products. Producing feminine hygiene products from synthetic material is very cheap as compared to organic feminine hygiene products. However, consumers are shifting their preference toward reusable and organic products, which is expected to increase the market share of organic products.

Regional Outlook of Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market

The Asia Pacific held the largest volume share of 35%-40% in 2021 of the global feminine hygiene products market. Rising awareness about sanitation and urbanization are some of the key drivers of the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market. Moreover, increasing demand for sanitary products, such as ultra-size sanitary pads with high capacity to absorb, and special side leakage protection is also supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market. Growth in the feminine hygiene products market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for sanitary protection products in developed markets such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and Hong Kong. Sanitary pads are preferred over other feminine hygiene products across Asian countries.

Analysis of Key Players in Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market

The global feminine hygiene products market is fragmented with the presence of large-scale and small-scale players. Firms are spending significantly on comprehensive research and development, primarily to develop environment-friendly products. Diversification of product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions are the significant strategies adopted by key players. Procter & Gamble, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Biochemix Healthcare Private Limited, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc are the prominent entities operating in the market.

Each of these players has been profiled in the feminine hygiene products market report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.

