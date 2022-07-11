VETPASS Launches Digital Platform for UAE Pet Owners and Veterinarians
EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading digital pet platform, today announces its new mobile app launch in the UAE as part of an expansion to 20 countries and the opening of six new regional offices, including Dubai, to support operations and their network of more than 50,000 registered veterinary clinics worldwide.
VETPASS allows pet parents to connect directly with a UAE licensed veterinarian to answer some of the most asked questions, receive advice, discuss health and wellbeing concerns, and even get referrals. VETPASS has built a proprietary digital marketplace vastly differentiated from “connect with a vet” televet providers. A selection of the features setting VETPASS apart includes:
- 2,000+ pet-loving communities dedicated to caring for the specific needs of various species and breeds
- Pet hubs connect owners to share photos, videos, and experiences
- Free in-app chat with licensed vets
- Instant appointment booking with any UAE vet in-clinic or online
- Free digital health passport to record medications, vaccinations, microchipping details, insurance, and health visits
There is a dedicated app for vets to manage their clinics, practices, or online services. It is a comprehensive online and in-clinic appointment booking tool that can connect with their practice management system. It includes a secure one-to-one and group messaging service for all team members in practice. The app also provides locum and relief work services, continuing professional development (CPD) opportunities, job boards, and the ability to connect to individuals and thousands of patients anytime, anywhere.
Commenting on the launch, Damian Kissane, CEO and Founder “We are thrilled to expand the availability of VETPASS to the UAE, cementing our goal to become a global leader in animal health with the most extensive online network of vets and practices. We are fast-tracking our mission to improve the lives of veterinary professionals by simplifying time-consuming and demanding day-to-day clinic operations and enhancing owners' pet ownership. We are always looking to enhance our member's experience and know the solution we have built is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive service. Since the pandemic, we have been innovating fast and at a time when it matters most. Our mission is to create the ultimate marketplace for pet lovers everywhere. The reception received by both pet owners and vets has been overwhelmingly positive as the innovation is seen as a first of a kind in the region.”
About VETPASS
VETPASS Inc, headquartered in the USA with offices in New York, Florida, Dublin, London, Dubai, and Sydney, was formed in July 2019 to deliver digital pet care and social media solution for veterinarians and pet owners everywhere that would encourage daily engagement and be the only app they ever need.
Contact
Global Partnerships, Investors & Press Relations Enquiries
Email: damian@vetpass.com
USA (New York): +1 646 603 1300
Rest of the World (London): +44 207 459 4249
Damian Kissane
VETPASS
+44 7734 996008
