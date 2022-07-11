Collaboration critical to achieve better housing outcomes for Tasmanians

11 July 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

Guy Barnett, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing, Lara Alexander, Parliamentary Secretary

Today, representatives from the housing, homelessness, property, construction and local government sectors have come together with the Tasmanian Liberal Government to discuss the challenges confronting many Tasmanians right now.

The first meeting of the new Ministerial Reference Group, held in Hobart, was attended by 17 community service providers, peak representative bodies, and the Local Government Association of Tasmania, along with the Premier, Jeremy Rockliff, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing, Guy Barnett, and Parliamentary Secretary, Lara Alexander.

The Group will aim to address any gaps in our response to housing and homelessness and to help guide our longer-term plan of 10,000 new homes by 2032.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said:

“We came together united in our desire to support Tasmanians, especially our most vulnerable, to discuss and address what is happening in our community in relation to housing and homelessness, but also in a coordinated effort to plan for the future.

“Housing is a basic human need and is critical to our community’s health, wellbeing and financial stability.

“Every Tasmanian deserves a roof over their head, and we are taking action to ensure this occurs.

“The Government has heard the demand being experienced by our frontline services from those in need is at unprecedented levels, with Tasmanians who have never previously been at risk of housing stress or homelessness now presenting for help.

“We will continue to listen and work with the community and key stakeholders as we respond to this demand, and continue doing all we can to alleviate housing pressure, right across the State.”

Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing Guy Barnett said:

“Today was a very productive first meeting, and I thank everyone who attended as we work through the challenges facing Tasmanians in need of safe and secure housing.

“The Group explored our current gaps and potential opportunities to make immediate improvements for those in need. We also agreed to work together to gain a better picture of the different types of needs in our community and across our regions so we can better target our support according to the changed needs of our community.

“We want to make sure we have a strong plan to guide our new Housing Authority and the types of services we provide, in order to supply homes for Tasmanians now and into the future.

“Today, I sought advice and feedback from members on developing our new comprehensive Tasmanian Housing Strategy, which will create a 20-year vision to guide the direction of our housing and homelessness services into the future.

“The Tasmanian Liberal Government’s plan is a strong one, but it can only be implemented with the support of everyone working together across all sectors and all levels of government.

"We are working on the biggest social housing building program in the State’s history - 10,000 new social and affordable homes by 2032 to help Tasmanians in need. And we’re establishing a new Housing Authority to build those houses, ensuring it can be more responsive, agile and address some of the barriers currently being experienced.

“I recognise and express my deep appreciation for the significant work already underway by all members of the Reference Group in their individual roles and organisations, which compliments and supports the work of the Tasmanian Liberal Government and makes a difference to the lives of Tasmanians every day.

“I am very grateful for the collective commitment to improve housing for Tasmanians, and appreciate the advice and expertise shared today. I look forward to continuing to work closely with members of the Housing Reference Group as we meet regularly over the coming year.”

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing Lara Alexander said:

“Today’s meeting was a very positive discussion and will further help us with measures to assist our most vulnerable in need of housing.

“We know that housing is an issue for many Tasmanians and we look forward to further discussions in coming months with the sector as we continue to address these challenges.”

Organisations represented at today’s Reference Group meeting were: TasCOSS, Shelter Tasmania, LGAT, Colony 47, Anglicare, CatholicCare, Centacare Evolve Housing, Housing Choices Tasmania, Mission Australia Housing, St Vincent de Paul, The Salvation Army, Hobart City Mission, Launceston City Mission, Housing Industry Association, Master Builders’ Association of Tasmania, Real Estate Institute of Tasmania and the Property Council of Tasmania.

