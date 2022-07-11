Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,044 in the last 365 days.

Gearing up for another instalment of the Huon Mid-Winter Festival



9 July 2022

Nic Street, Liberal Member for Franklin

The Tasmanian Liberal Government supports a full calendar of events to entice Tasmanians and visitors to experience our fantastic local produce and cultural sector throughout the year.

Willie Smith’s Apple Shed is preparing to deliver one of Tasmania’s premier winter events, as the Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival returns for its ninth instalment.

From next Friday 15th July to Sunday the 17th July, the Apple Shed will light up with bonfires, live music and the highest quality produce Tasmania has to offer.

This year’s Festival will feature a Season & Fire Long Table Dinner, a traditional Wassail cider ritual and the renowned ceremonial burning of straw effigy ‘Big Willie’.

Each year, the Festival attracts thousands of locals and visitors, boosting our economy and supporting local businesses and jobs in the south of the State. Importantly, it also acts as a showcase for many talented Tasmanian producers, creators and musicians.

We are delivering major events right across the State. In recognition of the continued growth of the Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival, the Tasmanian Government is providing $330,000 to support the event through to 2024.

For further information on the program, and to secure your ticket head to the Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival website: https://www.huonvalleymidwinterfest.com.au/

Content Library: https://air.inc/a/bweVgcclx/b/f0d7cfd4-bc46-4aab-987e-2942e1afd3a6

More Media Releases from Nic Street

More Media Releases from the Liberal Member for Franklin

You just read:

Gearing up for another instalment of the Huon Mid-Winter Festival

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.