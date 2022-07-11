Gearing up for another instalment of the Huon Mid-Winter Festival

9 July 2022

The Tasmanian Liberal Government supports a full calendar of events to entice Tasmanians and visitors to experience our fantastic local produce and cultural sector throughout the year.

Willie Smith’s Apple Shed is preparing to deliver one of Tasmania’s premier winter events, as the Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival returns for its ninth instalment.

From next Friday 15th July to Sunday the 17th July, the Apple Shed will light up with bonfires, live music and the highest quality produce Tasmania has to offer.

This year’s Festival will feature a Season & Fire Long Table Dinner, a traditional Wassail cider ritual and the renowned ceremonial burning of straw effigy ‘Big Willie’.

Each year, the Festival attracts thousands of locals and visitors, boosting our economy and supporting local businesses and jobs in the south of the State. Importantly, it also acts as a showcase for many talented Tasmanian producers, creators and musicians.

We are delivering major events right across the State. In recognition of the continued growth of the Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival, the Tasmanian Government is providing $330,000 to support the event through to 2024.

For further information on the program, and to secure your ticket head to the Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival website: https://www.huonvalleymidwinterfest.com.au/

