Digital Pathology Market Is Expected To Register A Revenue CAGR Of 13.2% Till The Forecast Period 2030

Reports And Data

Increased acceptance is being driven by growing need for research cooperation and growth of digital information across all scientific fields

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Pathology Market size is expected to reach USD 2,234.9 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidence of cancer and growing application of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics is driving digital pathology market revenue growth.

Market growth is also likely to be aided by rapid technological advancements in digital pathology systems. Digital photography, computerization, robotic light microscopy, and numerous fiber optic connectivity are all helping to drive the industry forward. Whole Slide Imaging(WSI) one such approach that has a number of advantages over light microscopes and is expected to create revenue opportunities in this market. The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is increasing, with a growing emphasis on enhancing patient care quality by incorporating AI into many elements of health care, such as pathological diagnosis.

The global Digital Pathology market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1493

Key Players:

Companies profiled in the global market report include Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., XIFIN, Inc., Huron Technologies International Inc., Visiopharm A/S, Aiforia Technologies, and Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Digital Pathology market is expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key growth driving factors of Digital Pathology market?

• Who are the leading players in the market?

• What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

• Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Digital Pathology

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• On 2nd September 2021, Visiopharm (Denmark) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) collaborated to co-market Visiopharm’s portfolio of CE-IVD marked AI-driven Precision Pathology software and Agilent’s automated pathology staining solutions portfolio. The alliance will address the unmet requirements of pathology laboratories throughout the world, based on a shared vision of end-to-end quality and standardization of tissue diagnostics. The firms' common objective is to develop technology, products, and services that will improve pathology lab uniformity and speed up to correct diagnosis.

• Scanner segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Cloud-enabled digital pathology scanners offer the most flexibility for storing, archiving, and managing digital pictures and metadata which in turn is driving revenue growth of the segment.

• Human pathology segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Digital pathology allows for more accurate analysis. It includes methods for automatic slide analysis that are objective, quick, and precise. It also gives scientists fast access to previously linked instances, serves as information storage for long-term predictive analytics, and it helps doctors to detect major diseases such as tumors more efficiently and accurately.

• Drug discovery segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Drug development improvements in digital pathology are enhancing the therapy possibilities for a number of disorders. With greater time and data, gathering, analyzing, and sharing information becomes easier, resulting in more effective, high-quality, focused research all over the world driving the segment revenue growth.

• Hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 as a result of the huge number of medical procedures and operations performed in hospitals. Most hospitals have accessibility to well-defined organ databases, which could be used to verify the supply of requested organs, allowing for quicker medical action which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

• Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Development and innovation in digital pathology products and presence of several biotechnologies and medical product industries, as well as advanced healthcare facilities, are driving revenue growth of the digital pathology market in this region.

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1493

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Scanners

• Software

o Integrated software

o Standalone software

• Storage Solution

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Human Pathology

• Veterinary Pathology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Drug Discovery

• Disease Diagnosis

• Training & Education

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Hospitals & Reference Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1493

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Digital Pathology market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.