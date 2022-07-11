Fairy Tale Garden Brought Her to Another Competition Winning in Italy
Purple Orchid Ring is nominated in A' Design Award & Competition, one of the world's largest, most prestigious and influential design accolades, one of the highest achievements in design.
Another flora inspired jewelry that once again being admired internationallyPETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder & Chief Designer Ivy Teong’s work for the Purple Orchid Ring chosen as winner for the A’ Design Award and Competitions for the Eyewear and Watch Design Category among 50,793 of submissions in Como, Italy on 19th July 2022 till 21st July 2022. Top 20% percentile designs that have attained extraordinary levels of design proficiency are recognized with the prestigious A’ Design Award and Competition. Three individuals from Academic, Professional and Members of Focus Group fields evaluate the designs.
About the Purple Orchid Ring
The Purple Orchid Ring, which has an adjustable size, features distinct purple Amethyst flower petals forms, two petals, one in the centre and one on the other side, each with a tiny butterfly perched on it. By following the motion of our natural hand gesture, like a flower and bud floating dreamily between two fingers.
Ivy inspirations start from her garden, for her it feels like a fairy homeland, with vibrancy of flowers and sound of little creatures. While Ivy was resting in her magical garden, she found out a hidden purple orchid had bloomed. She was attracted and plucked the purple orchid and took a few moments to research the flower petal, stem, colour and pattern. Ivy started to imagine and began to create her design using the beauty of her surroundings.
Love and Passion That Never Ends
About 7 years, Ivy faced a lot of challenges in life, she had ups and downs. While using her love and passion as a way out by not giving up on herself. Since the Covid-19 pandemic hits hard, Ivy worries about her business, at the same time she never gives up on her passion. Her first victory in 2019 from the A’ Design Award and Competitions in Italy for the Blue Daisy Multifunctional Collection. Same year, she won the Luster Award from the MUSE Designs Award, USA for her M19 Historical Collection.
New Perspective
Ivy learnt to adapt and took her to a new perspective. Juwelen Design, is well-known for custom-made jewelleries with 3D CAD/CAM, collaborated with Hong Kong and galleries at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. Currently, they serve a bigger market offering GIA diamonds and other ready-made fine jewelleries. The greatest purpose is to make customers' dreams come true, create magical moments and experiences. They design a lot for wedding couples, anniversaries, birthdays and they love to hear customers' happiness. They are here not only providing regular designing service but they create exceptional pieces of jewellery. Ivy is glad to offer free design sketching and consultations on products or services by appointment basis.
