Does the home projector make noise?
Many people worry that projectors may make a lot of noise so that the viewing experience would be affected. Is it true? Is the noise really loud? Where does the noise of the projector come from?
Pneumatic noise mainly comes from the airflow when the cooling fan stirs the air in the projector and from the friction between the object and the air.
The electromagnetic noise comes from the noise of the components on the motherboard inside the projector, which is often referred to as the sound of current. If you have not heard, you can listen to the noise of the phone charger in a quiet environment when charging, which is electromagnetic noise. The electromagnetic noise of some low-quality or overly cost-effective projectors is often more pronounced.
Why does the projector make noise?
1. Appearance design.
In order to better fit into the home style, the projector body is usually designed to be more compact. The opening rate of the surface is low, which compresses the space for heat dissipation.
2. High body heat.
Projector noise comes from the cooling fan. Once the projector body heat is high, the cooling fan will need to accelerate the heat dissipation, and more noise generated.
3. The human-machine distance is short.
Home projectors are generally placed on desktops, coffee tables, and bedside tables. The closer the viewer is to the projector, the more likely they are to notice the noise.
How to minimize projector noise as much as possible?
1. Ventilation and heat dissipation.
During the use of the projector, do not cover it with a dust cloth, otherwise, it will generate more heat accumulation in the machine leading to more noise from the fan.
2. Regular dust removal.
Some people find that with the long-term use of the projector, the noise becomes much louder. Generally speaking, the longer the projector is used, the more dust that accumulates inside. Once the dust is too much, it will affect the projector's heat dissipation. So to regularly dust the projector, making heat dissipation smoothly, thus reducing noise.
3. Enlarge the distance between people and machines.
If the economic conditions allow, you can choose the lifting way to erect the projector, through physical means to increase the man-machine distance and reduce the noise.
4. Replace the cooling fan.
If there is trouble with the cooling fan of the projector, it will make a lot of noise when it is working. If necessary, it is recommended to replace the cooling fan.
Final thoughts on purchase advice
1. When selecting a projector, pay attention to the fan design of the projector.
The design of the fan has a certain influence on the exhaust air. If the fan is designed at the bottom of the projector, then it is not conducive to heat dissipation. Let's use the Dangbei Mars Pro as an example. The two side panels and the back panel incorporate vents for heat dissipation. The penetrating design can effectively improve air circulation and reduce the noise of heat dissipation. The operation noise is as low as 24 dB.
2. Pay attention to the official data about noise decibels on the product details page.
The official noise data is of course tested under ideal conditions, but it can also be used as a certain reference. Generally speaking, the noise of smart projectors on the market now is generally controlled at 25-35 decibels.
3. Read more about real environmental measurements in terms of noise.
Nowadays, as projector technology becomes more and more mature, projector manufacturers have been improving on all aspects of parameters, and noise issues are being optimized. Many projectors on the market can almost reach the level of silence.
