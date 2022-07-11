Submit Release
Global Thermal Transfer Label Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Thermal Transfer Label Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the thermal transfer label market size is expected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2021 to $2.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The global thermal transfer label market size is expected to grow to $3.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. Rapid growth in the e-commerce sector is significantly contributing to the growth of the thermal transfer label market.

The thermal transfer label market consists of sales of thermal transfer label equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce long-lasting and durable images on a wide variety of materials. Thermal transfer labels refer to a ribbon that is printed through a thermal transfer printer where, at the point of the print head, a layer of ribbon is placed on top of the label.

Global Thermal Transfer Label Market Trends
Strategic partnerships are the key trend gaining popularity in the thermal transfer label market. Major companies operating in the thermal transfer label market are undergoing partnerships to reinforce their position.

Global Thermal Transfer Label Market Segments
By Material: Paper, Polyester, Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Others

By Printer Type: Desktop, Industrial, Mobile
By End-User: Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Tracking, Logistics, and Transportation, Industrial Goods and Products, Semiconductor and Electronics, Retail Labels, Others
By Geography: The global thermal transfer label market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Thermal Transfer Label Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides thermal transfer label global market overview, thermal transfer label global market analysis and thermal transfer label global market forecast market size and growth, thermal transfer label global market share, thermal transfer label global market segments and geographies, thermal transfer label market players, thermal transfer label global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The thermal transfer label market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Thermal Transfer Label Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M Company, Constantia Flexibles Group, CCL Industries Inc, Coveris Holdings S.A, Henkel AG & Co, Honeywell International Inc, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, LINTEC Corporation, Multi-Color Corporation, WS Packaging Group, TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., Ricoh Holdings, Zebra Corporation, SATO Group, and Avery Dennison Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

