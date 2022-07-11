Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the reactive & other adhesives market size is expected to grow to $14.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The reactive & other adhesives market growth is expected to benefit from growth in the automobiles industry during the forecast period.

The reactive & other adhesives market consists of sales of reactive & other adhesives which are generally made out of monomer (resin) and an initiator.

Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market Trends

According to the reactive & other adhesives industry analysis, many companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real-time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers of possible machine breakdowns. For instance, some of the major companies adopting IoT include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, and H.B. Fuller.

Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market Segments

By Type: Epoxy, Acylic, Silicone, Polyurethane, Others

By Additive: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, Vinyl, Epoxides, Others

By Application: Building and Construction, Automotive and Transportation, Power, Electrical and Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global reactive & other adhesives market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides reactive & other adhesives market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the reactive & other adhesives market, reactive & other adhesives market share, reactive & other adhesives global market segments and geographies, reactive & other adhesives market players, reactive & other adhesives market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The reactive & other adhesives market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, 3M, ADCO Global, Adhesives Research, American Biltrite, Avery Dennison, Chemence, Collano Adhesives, Dow Chemical, and H.B. Fuller.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

