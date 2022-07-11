Cannabis Testing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Cannabis Testing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Cannabis Testing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cannabis Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cannabis testing market size is expected to grow to $3.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%. The growing usage of cannabis as a medicinal product is expected to propel the cannabis testing market growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the cannabis testing market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6322&type=smp

The cannabis testing market consists of sales of cannabis testing materials and technology by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in relieving stress, muscle pains, nausea, and vomiting. Cannabis refers to the analysis of an individual sample of cannabis that is examined to determine tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabidiol, and terpene levels as well as impurities such as residual solvents, mold, pests, disease, or pesticide residue.

Global Cannabis Testing Market Trends

According to the cannabis testing market overview, strategic partnerships have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the cannabis testing market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position. For instance, in November 2020, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, a Japan-based manufacturer of cannabis testing instruments, partnered with McCann Testing, a US-based medical cannabis testing lab. Through this partnership, Shimadzu would supply MoCann with instruments and support MoCann testing efforts with training, method development, and maintenance. Moreover, in March 2022, Digipath Inc, a US-based cannabis testing laboratory, partnered with CASPR Technologies, a Nigeria-based provider of smart environmental indoor technology for healthcare. Through this partnership, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology in botanical applications, specifically for cannabis and hemp.

Global Cannabis Testing Market Segments

By Test Type: Potency Testing, Pesticide Screening, Residual Solvent Screening, Heavy Metal Testing, Terpene Testing, Mycotoxin Testing, Others

By Technology: Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Others

By Portability: Standalone, Hand Held Devices

By End-User: Testing Laboratories, Drug Manufacturers, Research Institutes, Others

By Geography: The global cannabis testing market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global cannabis testing market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabis-testing-global-market-report

Cannabis Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cannabis testing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cannabis testing market, cannabis testing market share, cannabis testing global market segments and geographies, cannabis testing market players, cannabis testing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cannabis testing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cannabis Testing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Agilent Technologies Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, DigiPath Inc, Steep Hill Inc, SC Laboratories, PharmLabs LLC, Waters Corporation, CW Analytical Laboratories Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Restek Corporation, Ab Sciex LLC, Danaher Corporation, Praxis Labs, Phenomenex, and Anresco Labs.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Vaporizers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (E-cigarette Vaporizers, Marijuana Vaporizers, Medical Vaporizers), By Application (Personal Use, Medical Application, Other Applications), By Distribution Channel (Online, Retail) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vaporizers-global-market-report

Smoking And Other Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Other Smokeless Tobacco, Loose Tobacco), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels), By Flavors (No Flavors, Flavored), By Product Type (Combustible Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco), By Category (Mass, Premium)– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smoking-and-other-tobacco-products-global-market-report

Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Flower, Concentrates), By Usage (Medical, Recreational), By Compound (THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant, Balanced THC And CBD), By Route Of Administration (Oral Solutions And Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabis-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/