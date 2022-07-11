Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market size is expected to grow to $5.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%. According to the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market forecast, a rise in infrastructure investments across various countries is expected to propel the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market growth going forward.

The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market consists of sales of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring hardware and software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to monitor geotechnical structures and the environment. Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring are used to monitor pressure or stress on retaining walls, concrete structures, embankments, tunnel linings, and buildings. This market includes strain gauges, survey markers, load cells, and piezometers.

Global Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Market Trends

The introduction of real-time monitoring inclinometer is a key trend gaining popularity in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market. Major companies operating in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market are focused on the introduction of real-time monitoring inclinometer to reinforce their position. For instance, Soil Instruments, a UK-based manufacturer of premium quality geotechnical and monitoring products has launched a product named 'GEOSmart'. 'GEOSmart' is an in-place inclinometer comprised of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Sensors) installed on stainless steel tubing with a single cable running the length of the string, reducing the number of cables protruding from the top of the borehole. It provides real-time monitoring of displacement in geotechnical applications including diaphragm walls, embankments, retaining walls, landslides, and potential slope failures. GEOSmart is conveniently transported to the site and can be installed by one site technician due to its lightweight robust construction.

Global Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Market Segments

The global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is segmented:

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Technology: Wired Networking, Wireless Networking

By Structure: Tunnels and Bridges, Buildings and Utilities, Dams, Others

By End-User: Energy and Power, Buildings and Infrastructure, Mining, Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Others

By Geography: The global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market, geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market share, geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring global market segments and geographies, geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring global market players, geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Geomotion Singapore, Geocomp, Durham Geo, Geosig, RST Instruments Ltd., Fugro, Keller, Nova Metrix, Geokon, Sisgeo, Cowi, James Fisher And Sons, Smart Structures, RST Instruments, and Eustis Engineering.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

