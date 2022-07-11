Strategies For Global Automotive Engine Oil Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Automotive Engine Oil Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Engine Oil Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive engine oil market size is expected to grow from $38.57 billion in 2021 to $41.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. As per TBRC’s automotive engine oil market research the market size is expected to reach $47.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%. The increasing demand for carrier vehicles from small and medium scale enterprises is significantly driving the growth of the automotive engine oil market.

The automotive engine oil market consists of the sale of automotive engine oil by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to reduce friction between the engine parts and cool down the automotive engine. Automotive engine oil is a type of oil used to lubricate the engine and other internal engine parts of a vehicle. For an engine to run smoothly throughout time, automotive engine oil performs a variety of functions such as lubrication, cleaning, cooling, and so on.

Global Automotive Engine Oil Market Trends

Advancements in technology have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive engine oil market. Major companies operating in the automotive engine oil sector are focused on bringing advancements in synthetic oil technology to meet consumer demand.

Global Automotive Engine Oil Market Segments

The global automotive engine oil market is segmented:

By Grade: Mineral, Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic

By Engine: Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative Fuel

By Technology: Premium Conventional Engine Oil, Full Synthetic Engine Oil, Synthetic Blend Engine Oil, Higher Mileage Engine Oil

By Application: Passenger Vehicles, LCV, HCV, Two-Wheelers, Others

By Geography: The global automotive engine oil market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Engine Oil Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive engine oil global market overviews, automotive engine oil global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive engine oil market, automotive engine oil global market share, automotive engine oil global market segments and geographies, automotive engine oil global market players, automotive engine oil market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive engine oil market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Engine Oil Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Valvoline Inc., Fuchs Petrolub SE, Castrol, Shell Plc, Chevron Corporation, BP Plc, TotalEnergies SE, Sinopec Group, MOTUL SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Pentagon Lubricants, Eni S.p.A., Hinduja Group, and Saudi Aramco.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

