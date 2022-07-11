Strategies For Global Heavy Duty Engines Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Heavy Duty Engines Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Heavy Duty Engines Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Heavy Duty Engines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the heavy duty engines market size is expected to grow from $41.99 billion in 2021 to $45.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The global heavy duty engines market size is expected to grow to $58.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growing construction industry is expected to propel the heavy duty engines market growth going forward.

Want To Learn More On The Heavy-Duty Engines Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6340&type=smp

The heavy-duty engine market consists of sales of heavy-duty engines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in producing power for heavy engines for many sectors, such as marine, locomotive, and mechanical drive applications and electrical power generation. Heavy-duty engines refer to the engines that are used for heavy-duty vehicles. Heavy-duty vehicles usually have a gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more, which can be worked only with the help of heavy engines.

Global Heavy Duty Engines Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the heavy-duty engine market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Global Heavy Duty Engines Market Segments

The global heavy duty engine market is segmented:

By Vehicle Class: Class 7, Class 8

By Horsepower: Below 400HP, 400HP - 500HP, 500HP - 600HP, Above 600HP

By End-User: Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Transportation and Logistics, Others

By Geography: The global heavy duty engines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Heavy Duty Engines Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heavy-duty-engines-global-market-report

Heavy Duty Engines Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides heavy duty engines global market overviews, heavy duty engines global market analysis and forecasts global market size and growth for the global heavy duty engines market, heavy duty engines global market share, heavy duty engines market segments and geographies, heavy duty engines market trends, heavy duty engines market players, heavy duty engines market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The heavy duty engines industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Heavy Duty Engines Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Trucks Corporation, Hino Motors Ltd., Mack Trucks Inc., Perkins, Detroit Diesel Corporation, PACCAR, Isuzu, Komatsu, Kirloskar, John Deere, Ashok Leyland Ltd, and Liebherr.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Automotive Engine Oil Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-engine-oil-global-market-report

Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-engines-global-market-report

Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rocket-engines-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/