Global Ceiling Fans Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Ceiling Fans Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ceiling Fans Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ceiling fans market size is expected to grow to $11.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The increasing growth of the construction industry is significantly contributing to the ceiling fans market growth.

The ceiling fans market consists of sales of ceiling fans by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to evenly distribute and circulate the air that's in the room and to improve the décor of the rooms. A ceiling fan is a device suspended from the ceiling of a room, with hub-mounted rotating blades that circulate the air, thereby producing a cooling effect. They have a better shelf-life, low power consumption, and are cost-effective.

Global Ceiling Fans Market Trends

According to the ceiling fans market analysis, the introduction of air-purifying ceiling fans has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Companies operating in ceiling fans are introducing innovative products to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2022, Havells India Limited, an Indian electrical equipment company, launched a Stealth Puro Air, India’s first air purifying ceiling fan with a three-stage air purifier that filters PM2.5 and PM10 pollution, as well as Volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It offers a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 130 cubic meters per hour. Stealth Puro Air is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle while also providing excellent comfort and well-being in the fast-paced lives of consumers.

Global Ceiling Fans Market Segments

The global ceiling fans market is segmented:

By Type: Standard Fan, Decorative Fan, High Speed Fan, Energy Saving Fan, Others

By End-Use: Residential, Commercial

By Distribution: Offline, Online

By Geography: The global ceiling fans market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Ceiling Fans Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ceiling fans global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the ceiling fans global market, ceiling fans global market share, ceiling fans market segments and geographies, ceiling fans global market players, ceiling fans market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ceiling fans market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ceiling Fans Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Emerson Electric Co., Del Mar Fans & Lighting, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Shell Electric Mfg. (China) Co. Ltd., Broan-NuTone LLC, Minka Group, Ajanta Electricals, Big Ass Fans, Casablanca, The Henley Fan Company Ltd, Monte Carlo, Mega Home Appliances, and Havells India Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

