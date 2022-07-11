Mobile Mapping Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Mobile Mapping Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mobile Mapping Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mobile mapping market size is expected to grow to $70.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.5%. According to the mobile mapping market research, growing investments in smart city projects are expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The mobile mapping market consists of the sale of mobile mapping solutions by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used to collect geospatial data from mobile vehicles such as cars, drones, and boats. Mobile mapping is the process of collecting geographical data with a mobile vehicle equipped with a laser, GNSS, LiDAR-system, radar, photographic equipment, or any number of remote sensing devices. These georeferenced data points can also be utilized to construct accurate three-dimensional digital elevation models (DEMs) or digital terrain models of practically any environment when combined with positioning equipment.

Global Mobile Mapping Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as one of the key mobile mapping industry trends gaining popularity. Major companies are focused on new product innovations to strengthen their position which is predicted to be shaping the mobile mapping market outlook. For instance, In April 2022, Topcon Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of optical equipment launched the IP-S3, the latest edition 3D mobile mapping system. The IP-S3 is smaller and lighter than earlier models, and it scans up to five times faster. The system integrates an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and GNSS receiver with a vehicle's onboard electronics to provide high-density mobile digital photography. The software suite used provides an all-in-one processing workflow that transforms raw sensor data acquired by the IP-S3 system into rich and precise point clouds and pictures.

Global Mobile Mapping Market Segments

By Type: 3D Mapping, Licensing, Indoor Mapping, Location Based Services, Location Based Search

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Application: Road Surveys, Topographic Mapping, 3D Modeling, Asset Management, Others

By Industry Vertical: Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others

By Geography: The global mobile mapping market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Mobile Mapping Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mobile mapping market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global mobile mapping market, mobile mapping market share, mobile mapping market segments and geographies, mobile mapping global market players, mobile mapping global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mobile mapping global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mobile Mapping Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Apple Inc., Trimble Geospatial, TomTom N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., NovAtel Inc., Garmin Ltd, Google, Immersive Media Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Leica Geosystems, FARO Technologies Inc., and Trimble Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

