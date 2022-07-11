Global Face Creams Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Face Creams Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Face Creams Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the face creams market size is expected to grow to $20.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. The increasing demand for natural and organic face creams is expected to drive face cream market growth during the forecast period.

The face creams manufacturing market consists of the sales of face creams. Face creams are cosmetic creams or lotions, consisting of any of various substances in the form of a thick liquid, applied to the face to improve the complexion and for softening and moisturizing the skin.

Global Face Creams Market Trends

According to the face creams market analysis, the demand for multi-benefit combinations has been increasing rapidly. Products such as foundations with anti-aging serums, nail polish with UV protection, and anti-aging claims are introduced into the market. Multi-benefit solutions are expected to continue to penetrate further into different categories such as hair care with anti-aging or fragrance to lipsticks with lip care.

Global Face Creams Market Segments

The global face creams market is segmented:

By Type: Moisture, Healing, Anti-Aging, Others

By Age: 0-1, 2-25, 26-40, 41-55, >55

By Sex: Female, Male

By Application: Oil Skin, Dry Skin, Neutral Skin, Sensitive Skin, Others

By Distribution Channel: Multi-Brand Retail Outlets, Online Platforms, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores, Beauty Parlors/ Salons

By Geography: The global face cream market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Face Creams Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides face creams market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global face creams market, face creams market share, face creams market segments and geographies, face creams market players, face creams market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The face creams market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Face Creams Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., L'Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever, Alticor Inc., The Body Shop International Limited, Avon Products Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics AG, and Shiseido Company Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

