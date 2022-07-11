Global Industrial Labels Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Industrial Labels Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Labels Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial labels market size is expected to grow to $67.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. According to the industrial labels market forecast, the rapid rise of e-commerce is significantly contributing to the industrial labels market growth.

The industrial label market consists of sales of industrial labels by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to identify equipment and provide visual or textual information regarding use or risks. These are durable and strongly resistant to heat, light, moisture, corrosive solvents, and other environmental factors that can cause labels to fade, crack, rip, or peel. The majority of industrial labeling applications demand long-term legibility in harsh physical environments.

Global Industrial Labels Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are the key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the industrial labels market overview, major companies are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2022, Brother Mobile Solutions, a US-based provider of mobile, desktop, and industrial printing, labeling, and safety signage solutions, partnered with TEKLYNX, a US-based provider of barcode label software solutions. This partnership aims to bring enterprises the most advanced tools to design and print barcode labels easily and to industry standards. Furthermore, in September 2021, Mark Andy, a US-based innovator of narrow- and mid-web printing and finishing equipment, partnered with UPM Raflatac, a Finland-based provider of industrial labels. This partnership aims to deliver digital label printing technologies to digital converters.

Global Industrial Labels Market Segments

The global industrial labels market is segmented:

By Product Type: Warning or Security Labels, Branding Labels, Weatherproof Labels, Equipment Asset Tags, Others

By Raw Material: Metal Labels, Plastic or Polymer Labels

By Mechanism: Pressure-Sensitive, Glue-Applied, Heat Transfer, Others

By Printing Technology: Digital Printing, Lithography, Flexography, Screen Printing, Others

By End-User: Transportation, Construction, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Others

By Geography: The global industrial labels market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Industrial Labels Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial labels global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial labels market, industrial labels global market share, industrial labels global market segments and geographies, industrial labels market players, industrial labels market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial labels market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Labels Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Avery Dennison Corporation, Brady Corporation, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Cenveo Corporation, LabelTac, Drytac corporation, Cosmo Films Ltd., 3M Company, CCL Industries Inc, Cannon Inc., HB Fuller Co, Dunmore Corporation, Xerox Corporation, CILS International.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

