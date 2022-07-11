Global Flat Glass Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Flat Glass Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Flat Glass Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the flat glass market size is expected to grow from $120.41 billion in 2021 to $130.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. As per TBRC’s flat glass market research the market size is expected to grow to $170.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The rising number of solar energy installations is expected to propel the growth of the flat glass market going forward.

The flat glass market consists of sales of flat glass products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which are used for windows, glass doors, transparent walls, and windscreens. Flat glass or sheet glass refers to a type of glass that is produced in a plane form and is manufactured by combining sand and other components in a liquid. Flat glass can also be used in architectural and automotive applications.

Global Flat Glass Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the flat glass market. Major companies operating in this market are focused on new product innovations to reinforce their position.

Global Flat Glass Market Segments

The global flat glass market is segmented:

By Product: Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, Others

By Technology: Float, Rolled, Sheet

By End-Use Industry: Construction and Infrastructure, Automotive and Transportation, Solar Energy, Others

By Geography: The global flat glass market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Flat Glass Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides flat glass global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the flat glass global market, flat glass global market share, flat glass global market segments and geographies, flat glass global market trends, flat glass global market players, flat glass global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The flat glass market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Flat Glass Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Guardian Industries, Saint Gobain, Sisecam Group, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd, Schott AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp, AGC Inc, Euroglas GmbH, Asahi India Glass Limited, Cardinal Glass Industries Inc, China Glass Holdings Limited, NSG Group, CSG Holdings Co.Ltd, and Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

