Global High Purity Solvent Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s High Purity Solvent Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘High Purity Solvent Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the high purity solvent market size is expected to grow to $66.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. The increasing demand for paints and coatings is expected to propel the high purity solvent industry growth going forward.

The high purity solvent market consists of sales of high purity solvents by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the chromatography of gases and liquids. High purity solvents are synthetically-distilled organic chemicals that are manufactured using multistep purification processes to provide rapid, reproducible performance and separation in research and quality control applications.

Global High Purity Solvent Market Trends

The introduction of bio-derived products has emerged as one of the key high purity solvent market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the high purity solvents sector are focused on developing bio-derived products to reinforce their position. For instance, in April 2019, Merck, a US-based company operating in the high purity solvents market, launched a new greener solvent, Cyrene. Cyrene is a bio-derived product that is a more sustainable alternative and safer product for-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone and Dimethylformamide solvents. The product uses 12 principles of green chemistry that were developed by thought leaders Paul T. Anastas and John C. Warner as a framework for its green chemistry practice.

Global High Purity Solvent Market Segments

The global high purity solvent market is segmented:

By Type: Acetone, Acetonitrile, Dimethyl Sulfoixde, Others

By Category: Polar Solvent, Non-Polar Solvent

By Applications: Liquid Crystal Displays, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Electroplating, Polymer Resins, Catalysts, Others

By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Paints and Coatings, Biotechnology, Electrical and Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global high purity solvent market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia pacific accounts for the largest share.

High Purity Solvent Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides high purity solvent global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global high purity solvent market, high purity solvent global market share, high purity solvent market segments and geographies, high purity solvent market players, high purity solvent market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The high purity solvent market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s High Purity Solvent Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Chemicals company, Linde plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Evonik Industries AG, The Merck Group, Tedia Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., High Purity Laboratory Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Apchem Life Science Pvt Ltd, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., and Central Drug Testing Laboratory.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

