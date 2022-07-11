Strategies For Global Water Borne Coatings Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the water borne coatings market size is expected to grow to $137.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The growth in end-user industries is expected to drive the water borne coatings industry growth.

The water-borne coatings market consists of sales of water-borne coatings. Waterborne coatings use water as a solvent to spread a resin, making them environmentally safe and simple to apply.

Global Water Borne Coatings Market Trends

Smart coatings and high-performance coating technologies are being adopted by companies to enhance the efficiencies of coating compounds. Nanocoatings, are a type of smart coating that has extremely tiny particles and unique characteristics such as flexibility, resistance to corrosion, and micro bacterial growth. Fluoropolymer coating is known for its high-performance properties such as long-life cycle and high cost-efficiency.

Global Water Borne Coatings Market Segments

The global water borne coatings market report is segmented:

By Type: Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Others

By Application: Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Marine, Packaging, Wood, General Industrial

By End-User Industry: Building and Construction, Automotive, Industrial, Wood, Others

By Geography: The global water borne coatings market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides water borne coatings market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global water borne coatings market, water borne coatings market share, water borne coatings market segments and geographies, water borne coatings market players, water borne coatings market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Berger Paints India Ltd, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Company Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, and Tikkurila Oyj.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

