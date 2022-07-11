Data Center Accelerator Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 40% Through 2026

Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the data center accelerator market size is expected to grow from $11.00 billion in 2021 to $14.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. As per TBRC’s data center accelerator market outlook the market size is expected to reach $55.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 40.4%. The surge in the demand for cloud-based services is expected to propel the data center accelerator market growth going forward.

The data center accelerator market consists of the sales of data center accelerators by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to improve the operational efficiency of computers. A data center accelerator is a software program or hardware device that improves the computer's overall performance by handling visual data. Furthermore, they generally aid in raising consumer-centric data demand and improving the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based services to propel the demand for AI-driven data centers, which improves data center performance.

Global Data Center Accelerator Market Trends

Investing in building next-generation data centers is the key trend gaining popularity in the data center accelerator market. Major companies operating in the data center accelerator sector are focused on investing in building next-generation data centers to strengthen their position.

Global Data Center Accelerator Market Segments

The global data center accelerator market is segmented:

By Processor Type: CPU (Central Processing Unit), GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array), ASIC (Application-specific Integrated Circuit)

By Type: HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator

By Application: Deep Learning, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface

By End-User: Telecommunication and IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Energy, Others

By Geography: The global data center accelerator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides data center accelerator global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the data center accelerator global market, data center accelerator global market share, data center accelerator global market segments and geographies, data center accelerator global market players, data center accelerator global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The data center accelerator market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Xilinx Inc, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Semptian Co. Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Cisco Systems, NEC Corporation, and Lenovo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

