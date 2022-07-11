Strategies For Global Polystyrene Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Polystyrene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Polystyrene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Polystyrene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the polystyrene market is expected to grow to $38.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. According to the polystyrene market research, the demand for packaged goods increased the consumption of polystyrene for their packaging, driving the market.

The polystyrene market consists of the sales of polystyrene and related services. Polystyrene is a synthetic thermoplastic material formed through polymerizing styrene. It is used in modeled products, foams, and sheet materials.

Global Polystyrene Market Trends

Construction and packaging sectors in developing countries are increasingly using expanded polystyrene (EPS). EPS provides design and structural cohesion to construction projects and possesses physical and mechanical properties required for insulation, which is predicted to be shaping the polystyrene market outlook. It is mostly used in the construction sector due to properties of closed air low thermal conductivity, low water absorption, lightweight, mechanical resistance, and sound resistance. EPS offers sound weight and volume performances compared to other building materials making construction simple.

Global Polystyrene Market Segments

By Product Type: Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), General-Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS), High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

By Application: HVAC Insulation, Rigid Packaging, Seating, Flexible Packaging

By End-User Industry: Automotive Industry, Electronics, Thermal Insulation Industries, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Industry, Packaging Industry, Construction Industry

By Geography: The global polystyrene market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Polystyrene Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides polystyrene global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global polystyrene market, polystyrene global market share, polystyrene market segments and geographies, polystyrene global market players, polystyrene global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The polystyrene global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Polystyrene Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: A.Schulman Inc., ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Alpek S.A.B. de C.V, Americas Styrenics LLC, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Austrotherm GmbH, BASF SE, BEWiSynbra Group, Brodr. Sunde as and Chi Mei Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

