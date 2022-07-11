Global Roofing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Roofing Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Roofing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Roofing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the roofing market size is expected to grow from $140.06 billion in 2021 to $151.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. As per TBRC’s roofing market research the market size is expected to grow to $183.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The increasing infrastructure development is expected to propel the growth of the roofing market going forward.

Want to learn more on the roofing market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6331&type=smp

The roofing market consists of sales of roofing materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that adds significant value to a home, improving its energy efficiency, durability, weather protection and beauty. Roofing is the process of applying an external covering on the roof of a building that is either self-supporting or supported by structures underneath it. The roofing materials offer different types of advantages to the structure such as temperature maintenance, and waterproofing.

Global Roofing Market Trends

New technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the roofing market. Major companies operating in the roofing market are focused on new technological innovations to sustain their growth in the market.

Global Roofing Market Segments

The global roofing market is segmented:

By Type: Flat Roof, Slope Roof

By Roofing Material: Bituminous Roofing, Metal Roofing, Tile Roofing, Others

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Non-Residential

By Geography: The global roofing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global roofing market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/roofing-global-market-report

Roofing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides roofing market outlook, roofing market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global roofing market, roofing market share, roofing market segments and geographies, roofing market players, roofing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The roofing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Roofing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Atlas Roofing Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Carlisle Companies Inc., Duro-Last Inc., Etex SA, GAF Materials Corporation, Owens Corning, Tamko Building Products Inc., Braas Monier Building Group Services S.A., Etex, Hindalco Industries Ltd., BMI Group Services GmbH, and TAMKO Building Products LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Exterior Insulation And Finish System Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/exterior-insulation-and-finish-system-global-market-report

Glass Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-curtain-wall-global-market-report

Facade System Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facade-system-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC