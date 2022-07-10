Cần Thơ given priority in development investment to become one of Việt Nam's growth engines: PM

VIETNAM, July 10 -

CẦN THƠ — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and the National Assembly (NA) delegation of southern city Cần Thơ met with constituents on Sunday following the third plenary session of the 15th-tenure NA.

In the meeting, the voters applauded the outcomes of the session, held from May 23 to June 16, particularly important decisions made to immediately deal with development issues of the country, including the Mekong Delta and Cần Thơ.

While expressing pleasure at the fast-paced socio-economic recovery of the country following the successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, many urged the Government to promptly address the hot-button issues like investment in the healthcare system, the rampant presence of counterfeit products - especially fake fertiliser, inflation risks in the context of rising prices and costs of goods and materials - especially gasoline, as well as the development of transport infrastructure and agricultural economy.

A voter voiced concerns about the labour market, with many still struggling to find jobs and the massive amount of workers resorting to withdrawing their social insurance benefits to cover living expenses to the detriment of future welfare.

Another from Cái Răng District said the land laws also have problems, especially in terms of low compensation for people affected by major development projects.

PM Chính said he has requested all political levels and localities to remain proactive, flexible and creative, making good use of opportunities for quick recovery and lasting development, with a 'central priority' on macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation.

He appreciated Cần Thơ's contributions to those common successes and praised the city’s achievements in boosting economic growth, ensuring people’s lives, and maintaining social security, order and safety.

At the meeting, he also talked about socio-economic development targets and tasks for the last half of this year.

The PM went on to say that as the nucleus of the Mekong Delta, Cần Thơ has been given priority in investment to develop socio-economic infrastructure and other necessary conditions to become one of the new growth engines of Việt Nam. He required that the city needs to make concerted efforts in all areas to reach the targets for 2022 and beyond, firstly in COVID-19 combat and vaccination.

The Government leader replied to local voters’ opinions, and asked all-level authorities and sectors to receive and thoroughly handle people’s proposals and petitions.

PM Chính pledged that he will keep exerting all-out efforts to fulfil his duties as an NA deputy of Cần Thơ, to contribute to the development and prosperity of the city and the country as a whole.

Previous on Saturday, the PM visited and presented gifts to some revolution contributors, including war invalids and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, in Cần Thơ on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27). He also visited workers at Cái Cui Port. — VNS