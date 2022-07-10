PHILIPPINES, July 10 - Press Release

July 11, 2022 Poe: Pangulo, bigyan ng kapangyarihang suspindihin ang pagtaas ng kontribusyon sa PhilHealth Inihain ni Sen. Grace Poe ang panukalang batas na magbibigay kapangyarihan sa Pangulo na suspindihin ang pagtaas sa kontribusyon sa Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) upang mabawasan ang dagdag-pasanin sa mga Pilipino sa kritikal na panahon. "Ang pagtaas ng kontribusyon ay isinabay sa panahong pilit na bumabangon ang taumbayan sa epekto ng pandemya at pagmahal ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin," saad ni Poe. "Kailangan nating pakinggan ang daing ng ating mga kababayan na mapakain ang kani-kanilang pamilya at magkatrabaho para mabuhay, na walang dagdag-pabigat kundi tulong mula sa pamahalaan," diin ni Poe. Isinasaad sa panukala na sa ilalim ng state of national emergency o public health emergency o state of national calamity, maaaring suspindihin ng Pangulo, alinsunod sa rekomendasyon ng PhilHealth board matapos ang konsultasyon sa mga apektado, ang pagtaas sa kontribusyon sa nasabing ahensiya. Ang bill ni Poe, na mag-aamiyenda sa Republic Act No. 11223 o Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, ay papayag naman sa pagbawi ng suspensyon sa pagtaas ng kontribusyon sa oras na matanggal na ang mga kundisyon. "Sa pagbibigay kapangyarihan sa Pangulo na ipagpaliban ang pagtaas ng kontribusyon sa PhilHealth sa panahon ng pangangailangan, maisasalba rin natin ang ating mga kababayan mula sa kagipitan," ayon kay Poe. Umaasa ang senador na mabibigyan ng atensyon ang kanyang panukala upang masuspinde ang pagtataas sa kontribusyon na ipinatupad na ng PhilHealth simula nitong Hunyo. Mula 3 porsiyento, itinaas na sa 4 porsiyento ang premium rate na kasalukuyang sinisingil. Dahil retroactive ang pagtaas mula Enero nitong taon, bukod sa itinaas na kontribusyon, kailangan ring magbayad ang mga miyembro ng dagdag na premium na 1 porsiyento mula Enero hanggang Mayo. Alinsunod sa batas, ang premium rate ay dapat itaas ng 0.5 porsiyento kada taon, simula sa 3 porsiyento sa 2020 hanggang sa maabot nito ang 5 porsiyento. Noong Enero 2021, inatasan ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang PhilHealth na ipagpaliban ang pagtataas sa kontribusyon sa gitna ng krisis sa kalusugan. Ayon kay Poe, samantalang katanggap-tanggap ang layunin ng UHC Act at ng National Health Insurance Program, hindi napapanahon ang nasabing pagtataas. "Kasalukuyang umaahon ang bansa sa epekto ng pandemya at nagpupunyagi ang ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng bagong normal. May iba namang kababalik pa lamang sa trabaho o muling nagbukas ng kanilang maliit na negosyo habang nahihirapan pa ring matustusan ang araw-araw na pangangailangan at pagbabayad ng patong-patong na utang," paliwanag ni Poe. "Ang anumang hindi napapanahong pagtaas ng kontribusyon sa PhilHealth ay hahadlang sa pag-asa at kakayahan ng ating mga kababayan na makaraos sa panahong punung-puno ng hamon. Alalayan natin sila nang may tunay at malalim na malasakit," giit ng senador. Poe: Grant President powers to suspend PhilHealth contribution hike Sen. Grace Poe has filed a bill seeking powers for the President to suspend the increase in contributions to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to spare the Filipinos from additional burden in critical times. "The hike comes at a time when our people continue to grapple with the impact of the pandemic and the soaring prices of basic needs," Poe said. "Right now, we must heed their distress call for food to feed their families and jobs to help them get by, with the least burden and utmost support from government," Poe stressed. Poe's Senate bill (awaiting number) seeks to provide that in the event of a state of national emergency or public health emergency or state of national calamity, the President, upon the recommendation of the PhilHealth board after consultation with stakeholders, may suspend the increase in premium contributions. The measure, which proposes to amend Republic Act No. 11223 or the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, stipulates that the mandated increase may be implemented upon the lifting of the above conditions. "By giving the President the power and authority to suspend such increases in times of need, we are also providing our countrymen a critical lifeline," Poe said. The senator hopes that her bill will be given due attention to halt the contribution hike that PhilHealth has imposed beginning June this year. The premium rate currently being collected is at 4 percent from the previous 3 percent. Being retroactive from January, this means that on top of the increased contributions, PhilHealth members would also have to pay an additional premium of 1 percent from January to May. Under the law, the premium rate should increase by 0.5 percent yearly, starting from 3 percent in 2020 until it hits 5 percent. In January 2021, then President Rodrigo Duterte directed PhilHealth to defer the scheduled hike amid the health crisis. Poe said that while the goals of the UHC Act and the National Health Insurance Program are desirable, the increase is ill-timed. "The country is still recovering from the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, and our people are trying to adjust to the new normal. Some have just gotten back to work or re-opened their businesses while still struggling to make ends meet and pay off debts," Poe said. "Any untimely increase can dim the hope and dent the ability of our countrymen to survive at this challenging time. We must look after them with concern and compassion," the senator emphasized.