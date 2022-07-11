Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, July 11 - Press Release
July 11, 2022

Creation of the National Center for Geriatric Health and Research Institute, sought by Revilla in Congress

Conscious that senior citizens are a vulnerable segment of the population who are at high risk of contracting diseases due to their advanced age, weaker immunity, and various comorbidities, Sen. Revilla filed Senate Bill No. 27 seeking to expand the National Center for Geriatric Health which is currently under the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center.

The bill recognizes the provision enshrined in the Constitution that mandates the State to adopt an integrated and comprehensive approach to health development which shall endeavor to make essential goods, health, and other social services available to all people but with priority to the elderly and some others.

The National Center for Geriatric Health and Research Institute (NCGHRI) is envisioned to become the leading teaching, research, and training hospital specializing in geriatric care and serve as an apex hospital for senior citizens in the country.

According to the projections calculated by the Philippine Statistics Authority, there will be 11,717,000 senior citizens in the country by the year 2025, 14,245,000 in 2030, and 16,833,000 in 2035. NCGHRI would be able to assist in providing health care services to the ballooning number of senior citizens in the country.

"As we have seen in the COVID-19 pandemic, health concerns of our senior citizens require special care and urgent attention. It is important that a special health facility which will focus on their specific medical conditions be created and institutionalized", Senator Revilla said.

