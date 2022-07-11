3T Pro Now Providing Web Hosting Services to Businesses in Plano, TX

An industry leader in computer support and managed IT services in Dallas now offers affordable web hosting services to businesses in Plano.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro announced today that it is now offering web hosting services to businesses in Plano.

“We have a variety of web hosting plans that are scalable for the size and needs of your enterprise,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay.

3T Pro, a Dallas based IT support and consulting firm serving the wider Dallas area since 1992, provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, Plano, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

As it relates to web hosting, Tommy revealed that 3T Pro offers:

• Monthly service and storage plans

• 24/7 support either live or via web or email

• Domain or transfer help

• Industry standard firewalls

• 99 percent network uptime

• A variety of programming and scripting features

In addition to offering web hosting, Tommy explained that the company is also offering Business Continuity Help to businesses in Plano. The company is providing the service to let its clients know that any sort of IT or system failure or outage will not disrupt their day-to-day business.

“We work behind the scenes, managing your systems even when there is a problem,” Tommy said before adding, “Our goal is to make any problem opaque to you and your users.”

Tommy went on to note that 3T Pro uses a four-pronged IT management approach to deliver IT services to small businesses in Plano. 3T Pro provides organizations with the expert skills and knowledge they need to implement a painless and efficient network-wide IT support system.

Using a proven formula, the company’s IT staff offers expert project management combined with excellent technical knowledge to support and guide customers through all phases of IT while delivering the desired results.

The four-pronged approach includes Discovery, Plan, Implement, and Support.

“Let our experienced Systems Engineers identify and document your IT goals and milestones that work for you and your business while discovering your unique infrastructure,” Tommy said. “Working closely with our project leaders, our systems engineers design an IT plan tailored to your unique environment. Your customized plan is respectful of your budget while adhering to established milestones.”

Tommy also noted that its system engineers bring a vast amount of knowledge to the table, allowing them to execute its customers’ plans with confidence.

For more information, please visit 3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/our-rates/ and 3tpro.com/blog/.

