Healthcare Automation Market: Rapid Implementation of Automation to Offer Superior Healthcare to Patients | Fact.MR
The healthcare automation market is projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 8.4% to top a market valuation of US$ 88.9 Bn by the end of 2028.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has conducted a comprehensive analysis on the healthcare automation market, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period (2021 to 2028).
Healthcare automation is the process of increasing efficiency and accuracy in day-to-day medical activities by employing software, robotics, or wearable technologies. It encompasses all aspects of healthcare delivery, from patient registration to treatment procedures in various departments.
Major healthcare institutions throughout the world are increasing their automation implementation in order to provide advanced outputs and better patient care. These automated operations in the healthcare sector are assisting businesses in lowering the expense of various reparative work.
As a result, automation supports the healthcare industry in achieving higher efficiency, higher quality healthcare delivery, and better healthcare facilities. Healthcare businesses are increasing their usage of healthcare automation as a result of all of these benefits. As a result, sales possibilities for participants in the worldwide healthcare automation market are emerging.
What is the Asia Pacific Healthcare Automation Market Outlook?
Due to the country's quickly evolving healthcare infrastructure, rising patient awareness, and expanding use of automated technology, the healthcare automation market in China is expected to reach new heights.
The market is expanding as a result of the aging population and disorders that go along with it, the availability of a sizable patient base, and the growth of the healthcare infrastructure.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• Global healthcare automation market to top US$ 88.9 Bn by 2028.
• Therapeutic automation projected to record around 8.1% CAGR over forecast period.
• North America holds share of 40% in global market landscape.
“Rising R&D initiatives for the development of automation technology and computerization of medical services for efficient healthcare are projected to lend strong growth opportunities for healthcare automation system providers over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst
Key Segments Covered in Healthcare Automation Industry Research
• Healthcare Automation Market by Application:
o Therapeutic Automation
o Lab & Pharmacy Automation
o Logistics & Training Automation
o Diagnostics & Monitoring Automation
• Healthcare Automation Market by End User:
o Pharmacies
o Research Institutes & Labs
o Home Care
Winning Strategy
Key market players are constantly creating innovative solutions in order to cut down on healthcare expenses and automate processes altogether. The primary growth strategy used by prominent industry players to improve their position in the global healthcare automation market is new product releases, product approvals, and product upgrades.
A significant number of market participants additionally use methods such as agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to boost their product portfolios and grow their geographic presence across regional markets.
For instance,
• IBML intelligent capture solutions enable healthcare providers to automate unstructured data in order to lower administrative costs, improve customer services, shorten cycle times, speed audits with better reporting, and reinforce regulatory compliance and internal controls.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global healthcare automation market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2028.
The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (therapeutic automation, lab & pharmacy automation, logistics & training automation, and diagnostics & monitoring automation), by end user (pharmacies, research institutes & labs, home care, and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).
