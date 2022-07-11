Submit Release
IAM distributes special permission cards to personnel of establishments regulated by and licensed with IAM for 24 hours overnight

MACAU, July 11 - In coordination with pandemic prevention measures and to ensure that the personnel working to maintain the basic operation of the community can take public buses to get to and back from work, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has distributed special permission cards to personnel of establishments regulated by and licensed with IAM starting from 8:00 p.m. tonight in a number of IAM public services centres. The relevant distribution work will be carried out for 24 hours continuously overnight. The trades have complied with the on-site arrangements, kept social distance of one metre and completed the formality in order.

