IAM distributes special permission cards to personnel of establishments regulated by and licensed with IAM

MACAU, July 11 - In response to the pandemic prevention measures of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and to ensure the basic operation of the community and food supply needs of the public from 11 to 17 July, the license holders or the company representatives of food and beverage establishments, takeaway food establishments, businesses in the wholesale markets, retail establishments of vegetables and aquatic products, import and retail establishments of frozen meat, markets and hawkers, etc. regulated by and licensed with the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) can proceed to the designated locations listed below from 8:00 p.m. tonight (10 July) to obtain the designated number of “special permission cards” if their employees need to take public buses to get to and back from work during the mentioned period.

The relevant distribution work will be carried out for 24 hours continuously overnight. The relevant trades are advised to comply with the on-site arrangements and keep suitable social distance when queuing.

Type of trade Location for collection of cards Time for collection of cards Food and beverage establishments Designated counter of one-stop licensing service on 2nd floor of Edifício China Plaza 8:00 p.m. on 10 July to 8:00 p.m. on 11 July and 9:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on 12 July Retail establishments of vegetables and aquatic products, and import and retail establishments of frozen meat Ground floor of Complexo da Rotunda de Carlos da Maia Takeaway food establishments Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta Markets and hawkers Businesses in wholesale markets Providers of cleaning, security, road and drainage and greening services outsourced by IAM

IAM will notify the relevant businesses and license holders of the mentioned collection of the cards by telephone and SMS messages. The “special permission cards” issued this time can only be used for taking public buses to get to and back from work. The card holders have to keep the cards safe, and they will be notified of the time and place for submission of the cards back to IAM at another time.