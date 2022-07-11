A total of 12 tubes of mixed samples tested positive as of 08:00 in the 7th round of Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 11 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 7th round of Citywide NAT Programme has been launched at 09:00 yesterday (10 July). As of 08:00 today (11 July), a total of 12 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 12 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Pui Ching Middle School 10 July around 09:35 Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C 10 July around 12:06, 13:34 Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall 10 July around 12:32 Lok Yeung Elderly Day Care Centre of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao 10 July around 13:47 Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium 10 July around 13:56 Escola dos Moradores de Macau (Caring Station) 10 July around 14:25, 15:14 Macao Forum 10 July around 19:46 Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section) 10 July around 19:39 Dom Bosco (Yuet Wah) Primary School 10 July around 20:57, 22:04

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day (until 17 July), and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.