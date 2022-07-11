Don't Make Me Go, Starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, Will Release Globally on Prime Video THIS FRIDAY, July 15, 2022

Don't Make Me Go

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don't Make Me Go, Starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, Will Release Globally on Prime Video Friday, July 15, 2022. The film tells the story of when a single father, Max (John Cho), discovers he has a terminal disease and decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago. A wholly original and emotional journey, Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride.

Directed by Hannah Marks

Written by Vera Herbert

Produced by Donald De Line, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf

Starring John Cho, Mia Isaac, Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania LaVie Owen, Kaya Scodelario



