Brands urged to prepare for changes in VN’s consumer market

VIETNAM, July 11 - Winners of top three most chosen brands in packaged foods presented by Kantar Worldpanel Vietnam. — VNS Photo

HCM CITY — A rising affluent class, more nuclear families, the booming development of digital technology, and an increasing demand for personalisation among consumers will offer opportunities and challenges for FMCG brands in the coming years, according to Kantar Worldpanel Vietnam.

Speaking at its “10 years of consumer choice in Vietnam’ event on July 7, Nguyễn Phương Nga, the company’s business unit director, said Việt Nam’s GDP per capita in 2021 is US$3,743, up 3.6 times in 10 years.

With higher purchasing power, consumers are having new needs and adopting new devices such as washing machines, air conditioners, laptops, microwaves, tables, and cars.

In FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), “premiumisation" demand has grown, she said.

In food and beverages, demand for ‘safety’ and ‘health’ has been driving consumer choices, while branded/packaged products are on the rise as a healthier diet, reduced fat, and sugar-free products are adopted, she said.

Nga said "the size of the average Vietnamese household has decreased over 10 per cent over the past decade. As households get smaller, new forms of connection and consumption are emerging.

“The household consumption of most FMCG categories is lower, which leads to the higher need for small-sized pack offerings,” she said.

FMCG brands have relentlessly innovated to attract and retain consumers to their brands.

In 2021, new FMCG products are launched every hour, she said.

“To a big brand, consumer retention can be more challenging. However, staying out of the innovation game could impact negatively on business growth.”

Digital mainstream

With internet development, the online shopper base has increased 10 times and in FMCG 20 times over the past seven years.

This enormous development is fueled mostly by e-commerce sites and modern trade retailers. The FMCG online basket is becoming more diverse with the growth of food and beverages.

“The way consumers make purchase is messy and it will be messier," she said.

Online is now playing role in every stage of a consumer journey, she said, adding that small brands, who are very digital focused, have more opportunity to interact with costumers and gain their business, she said.

Online is expected to become a key sources of sales in coming years.

In addition, consumers have higher demand for personalisation, not only with products but also in every moment that brands interact with them, she said.

They have greater demand for convenience, not only with the product but also in every single step of the buying journey.

Expectations for transparency and social responsibility will be higher as will the opportunities for those brands who can show and act their commitments, she added.

Also at the event, Kantar Worldpanel revealed its top three most chosen brands in dairy and dairy substitutes, packaged food, beverages, home care and personal care in four key cities (Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Cần Thơ) and in rural areas.

Vinamilk, TH and Ngôi Sao Phương Nam; Vinamilk and Fami; and Ông Thọ are the top three most chosen brands in dairy and dairy substitutes in four key cities and rural areas, respectively.

Hảo Hảo, Nam Ngư and ChinSu; Nam Ngư and 3 Miền; and Hảo Hảo are the top three most chosen brands in packaged food in four key cities and rural areas, respectively.

In beverages: Coca Cola, Tiger and Nescafé; Saigon Beer and Nescafé; and Coca Cola are in the top three most chosen brands in cities and rural areas, respectively.

Biên Hoà Sugar, Vim and Aquafina were chosen as the top three risers of the decade in FMCG.

The brands were chosen based on an innovative metric that measures how many households are buying a brand (penetration) and how often (frequency) it provides a true representation of shopper choice. — VNS