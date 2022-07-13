TV Personality David Nelson Goes Global with new daily broadcast, The Money Runner Market Minute

TV Personality David Nelson, CFA, Host of the new daily global broadcast, The Money Runner Market Minute, that focuses on the critical issues affecting the economy and your investments.

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Starting today, David Nelson launches The Money Runner Market Minute, a daily morning news report that focuses on the critical issues affecting the economy and your investments. Recorded live to tape each morning before the market opens and during each day as major breaking news occurs, The Money Runner Market Minute will be instantly accessible, and free to watch, daily, to investors on YouTube. Additionally, The Money Runner Market Minute will be instantly accessible, and free to watch, daily to On Demand audiences globally, on over 600 million handheld devices.

With the launch of The Money Runner Market Minute, David is giving his audience, more of what they’ve been asking for, which is more of David Nelson’s reporting, and better and more timely access to David’s insights, instincts and experience. The Money Runner Market Minute answers the call as David’s audience will now have the daily opportunity to watch and listen as David pull’s back the curtain and shines a light on Wall Street and Washington D.C. hypocrisy.

A 25-year veteran of Wall Street, David Nelson is well known throughout the investment community as an on the line portfolio manager and Chief Strategist. As both a Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, David brings both fundamental and technical tools to the investment process.

David is a well-known TV Personality from his frequent guest appearances on major media outlets including Fox Business, CNBC, and Bloomberg. His ‘rock to stocks’ transformation took the street by surprise as the media quickly picked up on his rock and roll history. Early in his career David joined and performed with some of the era’s most popular rock n’ roll artists including The Turtles, David Johansen and Nektar.

Links:

Link to the overall The Money Runner YouTube site:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZG1kreQNBZFh04SGoYdtQQ

Link to today's Market Minute Broadcast:

https://youtu.be/ZpZeCmnZlCo

Link to The Money Runner promotional trailer:

https://youtu.be/yny7WQYmyiw

Note to Media: The color photo of David Nelson, CFA included in this press release is cleared for all global media to publish within your coverage.