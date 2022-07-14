Ethentic launches 3-D NFT project on July 14, 2022

Pop Machine Agency

New NFT project combines NFT artwork with 3D printing for a unique NFT collecting experience.

Collectors of The Causeways NFTs will gain exclusive rights and access to the NILON channel in the Ethentic discord, where future projects on the Ethentic platform are being developed.” — Spoolius Caesar

WICHITA, KANSAS , UNITED STATES , July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethentic, a 3-D print based NFT collection created by two developers in Canada known as Spoolius Caesar and Johnny F. Prints, will be available July14. The collection will be minted and available for purchase through the website https://ethentic.art, as well as through discord and twitter accounts.

Ethentic combines the excitement of on-chain generative art with the physical presence of 3D-printable objects. Ethentic NFTs are generated at time of mint, including the 3D-printable model and some gorgeous renders of it. For collectors the first-edition print is on the house.

Ethentic is a first-in-class project using on-chain algorithms and traits to generate 3D-printable art. In addition to the novelties of the artwork, there are innovations in the smart contracts. These include the fact that Ethentic NFTs are generated procedurally using the OpenSCAD programming language. The on-chain scripts and traits are combined to generate 3D models with varying characteristics. The digital images associated with each NFT are created by feeding the STL model into a Blender script and rendering the scene to a PNG.

Ethentic offers a unique NFT collecting experience that combines the popularity of NFT artwork, 3D printing, and utility. It is anticipated that the project will expand the popularity of NFTs to include fans of 3D printing.

Website: https://ethentic.art/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/3thentic

Instagram: https://instagram.com/3thentic

Note to media, if you would like a 3D printed Ethentic logo already loaded with our NFC chip and more information, please contact cindy@popmachineagency.com or @nft_rubicon or 01-316-619-2674.

