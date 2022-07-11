Ficohsa Report Highlights Success in Financial Inclusion, Sustainable Banking
Ficohsa’s De Mi Terra program provides access to financing and technical training for agricultural producers in rural areas of Honduras.
Grupo Financiero Ficohsa – the leading Honduran banking services group – today launched its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting the group's continued success in financial inclusion, ethical banking, and investments in environmentally sustainable projects.
Camilo Atala Faraj, Executive President of Grupo Financiero Ficohsa, said, “Given Ficohsa’s size, strength, and importance to the economy, we know we have a responsibility to drive positive change throughout Honduras and the Central American region. Using GRI standards to measure the economic, social and environmental impact of our operations, our 2021 Sustainability Report demonstrates the significant results of our investments in our staff, our customers, the natural environment and – through the Ficohsa Foundation – the wider community. I am proud that we have made progress on many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but we know there is much more work to do.”
Ficohsa’s Sustainability Report 2021 catalogues many successes, including:
• Ficohsa received numerous international awards in 2021, including Bank of the Year for financial inclusion awarded by The Banker, and Championing the Female Economy Awards 2021.
• Ficohsa continues to expand its company-wide culture of doing business ethically to all business partners, suppliers and clients. Its Code of Ethics and Conduct is backed by anonymous and private complaints channels and a robust Anti Corruption and Briberty Management System.
• Banco Ficohsa supports over 21,000 SMEs in Central America, of which over 50% are women-led. Through loans and technical support, Ficohsa enables these businesses to grow, create sustainable jobs, and generate wealth and tax returns - particularly in those parts of the country that need the most support.
• Ficohsa is working with the Honduran Government and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to support Hondurans whose incomes have suffered due to COVID19. So far under the Bono Único Project, nearly 170,000 vulnerable people have shared USD $13.8 million in exchange for food.
• As well as controlling its own emissions and water use, Ficohsa is helping to tackle climate change by promoting environmental awareness among its clients through investments and credits granted to projects that pass a demanding socio-environmental assessment.
• The Ficohsa Foundation for Early Childhood Education has benefitted 145,000 pre-school children since its inception in 2000.
Luis Atala Faraj, Corporate Vice President and Chairman of the CSR Committee, commented, “Everyone at Ficohsa cares about how we do business and with whom. As Honduras’ leading socially and environmentally responsible company, we respect international human rights and environmental standards, and require that our clients and financial partners do the same. I am delighted that our investments in robust compliance and internal auditing systems - as well as stimulating a culture of doing business ethically - are enabling us to grow transparently and with great confidence.”
Ficohsa is a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
About Ficohsa
Ficohsa makes significant economic and social contributions to the growth of Central America. Established in 1994, Grupo Financiero Ficohsa employs 5,500 staff and has offices in the US, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Panama.
Ficohsa’s Sustainability Report is available in English:
https://www.ficohsa.com/media/1588/ficohsa-sustainability-report-2021.pdf
And in Spanish:
https://www.ficohsa.com/media/1583/memoria-sostenibilidad-ficohsa-2021.pdf
This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Banco Ficohsa. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.
Michelle Zúniga
Ficohsa
+504 9703-9726
michele.zuniga@ficohsa.com
