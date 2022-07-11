Andy Thomson Shows Broad Support With Another $52,910.00 Raised in June - Total Raised $285,999.00

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Thomson, Democratic candidate for State Representative, District 91, continues to add to his campaign war chest with another $52,910 raised this past month.

During that period, Thomson raised another $20,410.00 into his campaign account, totaling $190,749.00 to date. At the same time, Thomson added an additional $32,500.00 into his political committee, Running with Andy Thomson, bringing that total raised to $95,250.00. Altogether, Andy has compiled $285,999.00 for the November 8th general election.

“The generous support I have received thus far has been really humbling. I am thankful to all the community leaders, residents, organizations, and friends who have come together to give this campaign such a successful start. We are just getting started,” said Andy Thomson.

Andy was elected to the Boca Raton City Council during a special election in August 2018 and was re-elected without opposition in March 2020.
Andy currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency that governs Boca's downtown. He also serves on the governing board of the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency.

Andy graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, where he played on the Ramblin' Wreck football team. He received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. He practices law with the Boca Raton law firm of Baritz & Colman LLP, where he helps resolve business disputes. In addition, Andy is an adjunct professor at FAU, teaching local and state government. He met his wife Joanna during their first day of class at the University of Miami, and they have been together ever since. They were married in 2009 and are raising their five young children in Boca Raton. Andy coaches his kids in baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.

