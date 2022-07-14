World-Renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay Declares To’ak Winner Over Top YouTuber MrBeast

To'ak luxury Ecuadorian chocolate

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- How does a $3 chocolate bar stand up next to a $450 chocolate bar ? Famous YouTuber, philanthropist, and Rolling Stone cover star MrBeast set forth to find out in a side-by-side comparison of To’ak’s Art Series chocolate and his own Feastables MrBeast Chocolate bars.While MrBeast (who boasts 98.2 million YouTube subscribers) proclaims his product to be “the final boss of all chocolates,” he humbly invited world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay to serve as judge. Admittedly, MrBeast had some tough competition, but he chose To’ak for a reason. Here’s a look behind the scenes of what makes To’ak so unique.To’ak chocolate is produced like a vintage wine, aged like a whisky, packaged like a work of art, and sourced from the rarest and most prized cacao variety on earth.To’ak started from a rainforest conservation project in Ecuador and has become the global pioneer of luxury dark chocolate and the regenerative cacao movement. It uses the world’s rarest and most prized cacao variety—called Ancient Nacional—to make extremely limited editions of single-origin dark chocolate. To’ak is a tree-to-bar chocolate maker proudly based in Ecuador—the native origin of cacao.To’ak pays cacao growers the highest farmgate prices of any chocolate company in the world— up to 9x more than the Fair Trade price . It has been featured in Forbes, Fortune magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Robb Report, The Guardian, Wine Spectator, Vice magazine, Huffington Post, TV channels such as BBC, CNBC, CNN, FOX, and ARD, and over a hundred other publications across six continents. According to Irene Virbila, award-winning restaurant critic and wine columnist for the Los Angeles Times, To’ak offers “…fabulous, deep-flavored chocolate, like nothing I’ve experienced before.”MrBeast, meanwhile, launched his Feastables chocolate line in early 2022. Feastables bars include organic cacao and are gluten free and non-GMO. Feastables works with the Rainforest Alliance, which offers Fair Trade certification for its cacao.MrBeast vs. To’ak. For the Ramsay-judged challenge, MrBeast chose To’ak’s most expensive chocolate bar, the extremely limited Art Series edition, priced at $450. The company’s most rarefied expression of chocolate and art comes with an authenticated and numbered print from Ecuador’s most renowned artist, Oswaldo Guayasamín.It only took Chef Ramsay a few seconds to decide. “Which is better?” MrBeast asks. “Definitely yours … is second,” Ramsay declares. Watch the competition and read more about it.

Is the Most Expensive Chocolate Really the World’s Best Chocolate?