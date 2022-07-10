Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse and Burglary One Offense: 100 Block of I (Eye) Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse and Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, July 8, 2022, in the 100 block of I (Eye) Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect approached the victim and attempted to engage in a forced sex act with the victim. The suspect then fled the residence and was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, July 8, 2022, 39 year-old Talib Kudsy, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and Burglary One.