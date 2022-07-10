High people flow at Patane Market and Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market, IAM calls on public to make purchases during off-peak hours and comply with crowd control measures

MACAU, July 10 - After the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) evaluated the actual people flow at the markets today (10 July), IAM has adopted crowd control measures and has immediately installed queue barriers outside markets to orderly arrange members of the public to enter the markets for shopping. Members of the public have complied with the guidance of the staff and the overall operation has been smooth and in good order.

The flow of consumers at Patane Market and Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market has always been high and the peak hours have been relatively concentrated. The peak of people flow in Patane Market is from about 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while the peak of the people flow in Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market is mainly concentrated from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. IAM urges consumers to go to markets during off-peak hours as much as possible, and keep a social distance of one metre when queuing.

Separation barriers have been installed outside Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and Patane Market. A sign has also been installed at the end of the queue outside Patane Market to clearly separate the queue to enter the market and the queue to take the nucleic acid tests. Furthermore, as Amirante Lacerda Municipal Provisional Market (Red Market) is located near Patane Market, IAM urges members of the public to go there so as to divert the people flow.

The supply of live and fresh food in Macao is abundant and stable. All markets are also open for business daily according to the opening hours. There is no need for members of the public to scramble to purchase and accumulate food.