Chief Executive mourns Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe

MACAU, July 10 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today expressed his profound sadness regarding the death of Japan’s former prime minister Mr Shinzo Abe.

Mr Ho did so on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, and in a personal capacity, and extended his condolences to Mr Abe’s family.

Macao and Japan had made good progress in cooperation in areas such as tourism and culture when Mr Abe was Japan’s prime minister. Macao will continue to play its role in the country’s effort to work closely with Japan to promote Sino-Japanese relations.