Catering service workers, takeaway delivery personnel and public transport drivers working between 11 and 18 July must undergo daily nucleic acid testing

MACAU, July 10 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, from 00:00 on 11 July to 00:00 on 18 July, all non-essential industrial and commercial companies and venues are to suspend their operation, whereas catering services and public transport services that are necessary for the daily lives of the public will continue to operate as needed.

In order to safeguard the health of the workers and that of the entire population, catering service workers, takeaway delivery personnel, and public bus and taxi drivers working during this period must take a nucleic acid test every day. The results of such tests will be counted in the mass testing programme, so there is no need to take another test separately.

Meanwhile, the three key groups designated earlier, namely workers in the cleaning services, security services and property management industries, will continue to be subjected to daily nucleic acid testing during this period.

The Response and Coordination Centre calls on employers to allow their workers to take the test during working hours. The test should not be taken as a necessary condition for attending work, so there is no need for the employees to rush to the sampling stations before work.

The authorities are liaising with the organizations of relevant industries to coordinate the testing arrangements.