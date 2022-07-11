Respect My Region Debuts 17 Original Cannabis Podcast Series As Part Of 2nd Annual North American Weed Tour
See The North American Weed Tour Podcast and Live Stream Series ProgrammingLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respect My Region (RMR), or The Company, a Seattle-based award-winning, media, music, cannabis, and technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of 17 original Podcast, Youtube, and Instagram series as part of their 2nd annual North American Weed Tour campaign.
Kicking off on July 10th and ending on December 15, 2022, the North American Weed Tour will showcase over 250 respected cannabis businesses and entrepreneurs who will share invaluable perspectives and knowledge gained from life experiences in the recreational, medical, and traditional cannabis industries.
The North American Weed Tour Podcast and Live Stream Series:
- 4:20 University
- Blunt Talk
- Budtender Bootcamp
- The Canadian Cannabis Podcast
- Digital Trapper Institute (DTI)
- Gas or Trash Series
- Grow & Tell Podcast
- Higher Health Podcast
- S.T.E.P. Academy
- The Higher Women Podcast
- International Cannabis Podcast
- The Legacy Cannabis Podcast
- The Mids Report Podcast and Youtube Series
- The Midwest Cannabis Podcast
- The Morning Joint Podcast
- The NE Cannabis Podcast
- The Official North American Weed Tour Podcast
“The North American Weed Tour was created to reach out and establish new relationships with cannabis people worldwide,” said Joey Brabo, Chief Operating Officer of Respect My Region. “Launching all of these podcasts and working with so many great people allows our brand to grow exponentially, share education and knowledge, and showcase a bunch of really great cannabis businesses and entrepreneurs.”
“When we were looking at the 2022 tour, we all agreed that legal cannabis had grown immensely since last year. It was an easy decision to begin working on expanding right along with it. Our approach has always been to understand, listen, and report on the culture, so this year we’re trying to catch up and get ahead of the curve,” said Mitch Pfeifer, Founder, and CEO of Respect My Region. “If you have a legal cannabis company looking to get your story out to real weed people, people who love cannabis, whether industry or consumer, these podcasts and this campaign is a great way to insert yourself into the local conversation.”
Retail Partnerships For The 2022 North American Weed Tour:
- Berkshire Roots (Boston, MA)
- Cape Cod Cannabis (Cape Cod, MA)
- Canopy Club (Santa Barbara, CA)
- Diamond Green (Tacoma, WA)
- Dockside Cannabis (Seattle, WA)
- Green Rino (Denver, CO)
- High West Cannabis (Denver, CO)
- High Season (Adelanto, CA)
- ILLA Canna (West Los Angeles, CA)
- Litco (Downtown Los Angeles, CA)
- Puff N Chill (Lynnwood, WA)
- Megan’s Organic Market (San Luis Obispo, CA)
- Mother Nature's Remedy (Woodland Hills, CA)
- The Reef (Seattle, WA)
- Tree Factory (Port Hueneme, CA)
- Trippy Hippie (Bellingham, WA)
- West Coast Cannabis Club (Palm Desert, CA)
Media, PR, and Strategic Partners for the 2022 North American Weed Tour:
10Buds, 40 Tons, Adam ILL, AZ Cannabis News, Beard Bros Pharms, Betty Krocker Bakes, BudsFeed, Cannabiscapes, CannabisTalk 101, Cannabis and Movies Club, Elana Cohen Public Relations, Emerald Market, Ganjapreneur, G4 Live, Heady NJ, Honeysuckle Magazine, Illinois News Joint, Inner.Chii, Mistah Cannabis, Natura, Neon Joint, Petalfast, Pre-Packs, Pot Brothers at Law, PufCreativ, Skunk Magazine, The Bluntness, The Cannabis Library, The Cannigma, and The Weed Blog.
About Respect My Region: Since 2011, Respect My Region has provided a community-centric platform that connects real people to local culture. RMR is currently servicing music and cannabis markets in the United States and Canada. The brand offers custom content creation, marketing and management services, targeted advertising, influencer campaigns, event promotion, content distribution, and PR services.
Past Tours: respectmyregion.com/westcoastweedtour
Contact Information:
Elana Cohen
Publicist @ Respect My Region
Email: Elana@elanacohenpublicrelations.com or Info@RespectMyRegion.com
Elana Cohen
Respect My Region
Elana@elanacohenpublicrelations.com
