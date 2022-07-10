Submit Release
News Search

There were 85 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,904 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse and Burglary One Offense: 100 Block of I (Eye) Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse and Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, July 8, 2022, in the 100 block of I (Eye) Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect approached the victim and attempted to engage in a forced sex act with the victim. The suspect then fled the residence and was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, July 8, 2022, 39 year-old Talib Kudsy, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and Burglary One.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse and Burglary One Offense: 100 Block of I (Eye) Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.